Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,387 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.33% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $9,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 309.4% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 878,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,361,000 after purchasing an additional 664,268 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 62.5% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,445,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,856,000 after purchasing an additional 556,275 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 416.9% during the fourth quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 523,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,431,000 after purchasing an additional 422,383 shares in the last quarter. SimpliFi Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $16,517,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,944,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,538,000 after purchasing an additional 236,257 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNLA opened at $50.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.39. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $50.52.

