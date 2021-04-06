Jarvis Network (JRT) Market Cap Reaches $7.01 Million

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Jarvis Network has a market capitalization of $7.01 million and $1.11 million worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jarvis Network coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000416 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded up 57% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00058717 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00020092 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003516 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.56 or 0.00661306 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00079160 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00030816 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Jarvis Network Coin Profile

JRT is a coin. Its launch date was April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network . The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en . The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

