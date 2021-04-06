Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) CEO Sells $247,440.00 in Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total value of $247,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,341 shares in the company, valued at $53,338,331.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:JAZZ traded down $1.96 on Tuesday, reaching $162.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,758. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $178.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.81.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.42. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $665.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $638,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $94,695,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,395,173 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,055,521,000 after buying an additional 299,988 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $33,170,000. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $12,170,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JAZZ. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.61.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

