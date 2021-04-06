Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) CEO Sells $247,440.00 in Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total value of $247,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,341 shares in the company, valued at $53,338,331.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:JAZZ traded down $1.96 on Tuesday, reaching $162.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,758. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $178.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.81.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.42. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $665.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JAZZ. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.61.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.
Featured Story: What is a resistance level?
Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.