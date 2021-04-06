JBS (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.05

Jbs S.A. (OTCMKTS:JBSAY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.05 and last traded at $10.82, with a volume of 93448 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.61.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21 and a beta of 1.21.

JBS Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JBSAY)

JBS SA, a food company, processes and trades in animal protein worldwide. It offers beef, pork, chicken, and lamb products and by-products; food products; pet food and concentrates; and bresaola. The company also produces and commercializes steel cans, plastic resins, soap bases and bars, biodiesel, glycerin, fatty acid, collagen, and wrapper, as well as wet blue, semi-finished, and finished leather products; manages industrial residue; purchases and sells soybeans; and produces, cogenerates, and commercializes electric power.

