Jde Peets (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Jde Peets (OTCMKTS:JDEPF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on JDEPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jde Peets in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jde Peets in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Jde Peets in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Jde Peets from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Jde Peets presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Jde Peets alerts:

Shares of Jde Peets stock remained flat at $$36.53 on Tuesday. Jde Peets has a 1-year low of $36.39 and a 1-year high of $45.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.70.

Receive News & Ratings for Jde Peets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jde Peets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.