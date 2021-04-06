Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Price Target to $20.00

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 122.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MTEM. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTEM traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.98. 39,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,459. The stock has a market cap of $503.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.81. Molecular Templates has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.11). Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 428.65% and a negative return on equity of 111.43%. Sell-side analysts expect that Molecular Templates will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.69 per share, with a total value of $935,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,540,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,456,469.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 1,185,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.65 per share, with a total value of $14,999,990.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,726,101 shares in the company, valued at $97,735,177.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,660,774 shares of company stock valued at $20,459,586 over the last ninety days. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Molecular Templates by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. 60.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

