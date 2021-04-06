Jefferies Financial Group Increases Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target to $210.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LEA. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Lear from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays upgraded Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lear from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $149.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lear in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

Lear stock opened at $181.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.21, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.76. Lear has a 12 month low of $75.50 and a 12 month high of $196.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lear will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lear news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total transaction of $3,682,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,985,645.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total value of $1,852,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at $6,370,641.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lear by 149.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after buying an additional 19,999 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lear by 238.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 7,590 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC grew its stake in shares of Lear by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 30,913 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after buying an additional 15,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Lear during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,371,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

