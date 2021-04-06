Jetcoin (JET) Market Cap Tops $385,195.39

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. During the last week, Jetcoin has traded up 39.6% against the dollar. One Jetcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0394 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. Jetcoin has a total market cap of $385,195.39 and approximately $1.12 million worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.59 or 0.00059234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00020053 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003548 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.47 or 0.00668664 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.27 or 0.00079234 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00030827 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Jetcoin Coin Profile

Jetcoin is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,768,025 coins. Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

