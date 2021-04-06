JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Trading Up 5.6%

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) was up 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.75 and last traded at $42.52. Approximately 13,176 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,844,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.25.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JKS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $37.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, CICC Research downgraded JinkoSolar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JinkoSolar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.22.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 1.09.
JinkoSolar Company Profile (NYSE:JKS)
JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.
