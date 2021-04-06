JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Trading Up 5.6%

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) was up 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.75 and last traded at $42.52. Approximately 13,176 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,844,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.25.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JKS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $37.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, CICC Research downgraded JinkoSolar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JinkoSolar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.22.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 1.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,910,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,978,000 after purchasing an additional 366,440 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,189,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,625,000 after purchasing an additional 436,489 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,161,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,887,000 after purchasing an additional 294,304 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 218.9% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 761,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,142,000 after purchasing an additional 523,048 shares during the period. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,446,000. Institutional investors own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Company Profile (NYSE:JKS)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

