JKX Oil & Gas (LON:JKX) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $28.09

JKX Oil & Gas plc (LON:JKX)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 28.09 ($0.37) and traded as low as GBX 22.55 ($0.29). JKX Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 23 ($0.30), with a volume of 446,697 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £39.50 million and a PE ratio of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 27.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 28.09.

About JKX Oil & Gas (LON:JKX)

JKX Oil & Gas plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company holds interests in various properties located in Ukraine, Russia, and Hungary. It has total reserves of approximately 84.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for JKX Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JKX Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.