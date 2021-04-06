JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) CEO Wade D. Miquelon Acquires 47,550 Shares

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) CEO Wade D. Miquelon bought 47,550 shares of JOANN stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.36 per share, for a total transaction of $540,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,968. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:JOAN traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.13. The stock had a trading volume of 58,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,749. JOANN Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80.

Get JOANN alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of JOANN in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of JOANN in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of JOANN in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of JOANN in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of JOANN in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies, including cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.