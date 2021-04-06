JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.29.

JOAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on JOANN in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on JOANN in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on JOANN in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on JOANN in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on JOANN in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, CEO Wade D. Miquelon bought 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $660,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Equity Investors V. L.P. Green sold 5,263,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $58,954,940.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 77,000 shares of company stock worth $924,000.

NASDAQ JOAN opened at $10.99 on Tuesday. JOANN has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $12.80.

JOANN Company Profile

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies, including cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

