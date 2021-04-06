JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at William Blair

Stock analysts at William Blair initiated coverage on shares of JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of JOANN in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of JOANN in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of JOANN in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of JOANN in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of JOANN in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.29.

NASDAQ JOAN traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,302,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,032. JOANN has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $12.80.

In related news, CFO Matthew B. Susz purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Equity Investors V. L.P. Green sold 5,263,834 shares of JOANN stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $58,954,940.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 124,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,464,168.

JOANN Company Profile

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies, including cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

