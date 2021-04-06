Jobchain (JOB) Hits Market Cap of $12.51 Million

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 6th. Jobchain has a market capitalization of $12.51 million and $394,814.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jobchain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jobchain has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Jobchain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00058795 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00020046 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003621 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $392.54 or 0.00673353 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000043 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.04 or 0.00075540 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00030699 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

About Jobchain

Jobchain (JOB) is a token. Its launch date was March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,707,248,293 tokens. The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Jobchain is medium.com/jobchain . The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Jobchain Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jobchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jobchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jobchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.