John Menzies (LON:MNZS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $357.50

Shares of John Menzies plc (LON:MNZS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 357.50 ($4.67) and last traded at GBX 351.50 ($4.59), with a volume of 846593 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 337 ($4.40).

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on John Menzies from GBX 305 ($3.98) to GBX 415 ($5.42) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 270.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 204.36. The company has a market cap of £296.34 million and a P/E ratio of -2.23.

In other John Menzies news, insider Alvaro Gomez-Reino bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 299 ($3.91) per share, for a total transaction of £119,600 ($156,258.17).

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company offers ground and cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; executive services, which includes lounge provision and meet-and-greet services for executive and VIP air travel; and offline services for airline customers, as well as cargo forwarding services.

