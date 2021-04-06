Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 699,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,262 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 3.0% of HM Payson & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $110,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 657.6% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,207,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,725,000 after buying an additional 1,047,825 shares in the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the third quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,100,000. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 9,883 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JNJ traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $163.89. The company had a trading volume of 43,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,283,634. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $161.18 and its 200-day moving average is $154.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $431.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

