Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Sets New 12-Month High at $150.73

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $150.73 and last traded at $148.87, with a volume of 37 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $148.98.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 0.88.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $165.67 million during the quarter. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 15.59%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

In other Johnson Outdoors news, Director Thomas F. Pyle, Jr. sold 2,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total transaction of $323,826.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,479,466.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $112,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,312 shares of company stock worth $1,041,350. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOUT. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 532,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,013,000 after buying an additional 13,290 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 455,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,350,000 after acquiring an additional 31,223 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,341,000 after purchasing an additional 9,277 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Johnson Outdoors by 450.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,937,000 after purchasing an additional 50,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 1,430.4% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 48,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 45,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

