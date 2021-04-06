Joint Ventures Price Tops $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 30.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 6th. In the last week, Joint Ventures has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. Joint Ventures has a market capitalization of $23,028.08 and approximately $6,801.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joint Ventures coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00058722 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00019990 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003476 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $384.52 or 0.00662176 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.79 or 0.00078848 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00030867 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Joint Ventures Profile

Joint Ventures is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures . Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Joint Ventures Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

