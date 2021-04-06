Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 12,026 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.53, for a total value of $2,844,509.78. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,768,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,439,266,472.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

MORN traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.22. 2,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $110.83 and a one year high of $255.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.59 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.90.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $380.40 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MORN. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Morningstar by 289.1% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,235,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,332 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Morningstar by 22,651.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 404,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 402,741 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at $52,555,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its stake in Morningstar by 1,201.7% in the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 151,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,997,000 after purchasing an additional 139,518 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Morningstar by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 391,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,601,000 after purchasing an additional 74,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

