Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 12,026 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.53, for a total value of $2,844,509.78. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,768,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,439,266,472.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
MORN traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.22. 2,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $110.83 and a one year high of $255.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.59 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.90.
Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $380.40 million for the quarter.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MORN. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Morningstar by 289.1% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,235,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,332 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Morningstar by 22,651.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 404,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 402,741 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Morningstar in the 4th quarter valued at $52,555,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its stake in Morningstar by 1,201.7% in the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 151,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,997,000 after purchasing an additional 139,518 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Morningstar by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 391,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,601,000 after purchasing an additional 74,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.
Morningstar Company Profile
Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.
