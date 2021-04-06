JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Equities analysts expect JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) to announce ($0.39) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for JOYY’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.66). JOYY reported earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 157.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JOYY will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $3.29. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover JOYY.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($2.95). The firm had revenue of $579.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. JOYY had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 5.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:YY traded up $3.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.25. The stock had a trading volume of 102,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,572. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.92 and its 200-day moving average is $95.35. JOYY has a 12-month low of $50.71 and a 12-month high of $148.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. JOYY’s payout ratio is presently 52.19%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of YY. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in JOYY by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of JOYY by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of JOYY by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JOYY by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of JOYY by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

