JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) a €10.00 Price Target

ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) received a €10.00 ($11.76) price target from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 20.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZIL2. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on ElringKlinger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Independent Research set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €13.27 ($15.61).

ElringKlinger stock opened at €12.61 ($14.84) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €13.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is €12.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.46. ElringKlinger has a 1-year low of €3.90 ($4.59) and a 1-year high of €17.46 ($20.54). The firm has a market capitalization of $798.97 million and a PE ratio of -19.58.

ElringKlinger Company Profile

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

Analyst Recommendations for ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2)

