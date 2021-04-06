JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) a €10.00 Price Target

ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) received a €10.00 ($11.76) price target from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 20.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZIL2. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on ElringKlinger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Independent Research set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €13.27 ($15.61).

ElringKlinger stock opened at €12.61 ($14.84) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €13.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is €12.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.46. ElringKlinger has a 1-year low of €3.90 ($4.59) and a 1-year high of €17.46 ($20.54). The firm has a market capitalization of $798.97 million and a PE ratio of -19.58.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

