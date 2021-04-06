JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€11.40” Price Target for Iberdrola (BME:IBE)

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) received a €11.40 ($13.41) price objective from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group set a €13.20 ($15.53) target price on Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Iberdrola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €12.09 ($14.23).

Iberdrola has a fifty-two week low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a fifty-two week high of €7.30 ($8.59).

