JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Safran (EPA:SAF) a €136.00 Price Target

Safran (EPA:SAF) has been assigned a €136.00 ($160.00) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.66% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) target price on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €144.00 ($169.41) price target on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Safran presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €112.83 ($132.75).

Shares of SAF opened at €119.66 ($140.78) on Tuesday. Safran has a 12 month low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 12 month high of €92.36 ($108.66). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €116.50 and its 200-day moving average is €109.27.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

