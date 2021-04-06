JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give AXA (EPA:CS) a €24.95 Price Target

AXA (EPA:CS) has been assigned a €24.95 ($29.35) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €23.30 ($27.41) target price on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.50 ($31.18) target price on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. AXA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €23.73 ($27.92).

Shares of EPA:CS opened at €23.01 ($27.06) on Tuesday. AXA has a 1 year low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a 1 year high of €27.69 ($32.58). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €21.79 and its 200-day moving average price is €18.96.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

