JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 212,906 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 73.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 501,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212,906 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.22% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $68,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $165.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.00.

Shares of VAC stock opened at $173.00 on Tuesday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $190.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.82 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.54 and its 200-day moving average is $134.09.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $747.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.03 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 489 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $80,909.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,340.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 8,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.53, for a total transaction of $1,495,424.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,225,371.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,341,064 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

