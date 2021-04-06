JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 352,382 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,064,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 352,382 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.03% of Stifel Financial worth $53,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 18,008 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 28.9% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 44,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 2.9% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 77,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 91,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Stifel Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. 56.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

In other Stifel Financial news, insider James M. Zemlyak sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,195,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,356,168. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Weisel sold 5,413 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $369,166.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,121.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 171,710 shares of company stock valued at $10,597,132. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SF stock opened at $66.68 on Tuesday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $68.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.54.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.62 million. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.78%. Stifel Financial’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SF. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Stifel Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Stifel Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.39.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.