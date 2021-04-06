JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,100,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 866,363 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.61% of Shaw Communications worth $54,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJR. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Shaw Communications by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Shaw Communications by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Shaw Communications during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Shaw Communications by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 72,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJR stock opened at $26.59 on Tuesday. Shaw Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.16 and a twelve month high of $28.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.0776 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.94%.

SJR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.50 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TD Securities raised their price target on Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.79.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

