JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 811,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340,600 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.05% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $65,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 121,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,855,000 after acquiring an additional 33,074 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 27,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 11,120 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHI opened at $83.10 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52 week low of $57.49 and a 52 week high of $97.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.62.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

