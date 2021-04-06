JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 368,533 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 138.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 634,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 368,533 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.63% of Lamar Advertising worth $52,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 38,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $96.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.76 and a 200-day moving average of $80.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15 and a beta of 1.46. Lamar Advertising Company has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $100.38.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $428.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.89 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.72%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lamar Advertising presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.40.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

