JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 12,084,695 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 89.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,433,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,084,695 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.23% of ViacomCBS worth $53,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 529.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Several research firms have commented on VIAC. Macquarie downgraded ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group lowered ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays lowered shares of ViacomCBS from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViacomCBS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.48.

ViacomCBS stock opened at $42.90 on Tuesday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.94 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97. The company has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.83.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

In other ViacomCBS news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,854.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.