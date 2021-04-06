JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 271,585 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,297,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 271,585 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.35% of The AES worth $53,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in The AES by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of The AES by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 79,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in The AES by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 241,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in The AES by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in The AES by 0.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 159,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AES. TheStreet upgraded shares of The AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

AES opened at $27.34 on Tuesday. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.58, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.07 and its 200 day moving average is $23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

