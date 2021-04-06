Juggernaut (JGN) Reaches Market Cap of $24.65 Million

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. Juggernaut has a total market capitalization of $24.65 million and approximately $8.23 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Juggernaut token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.39 or 0.00004096 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded down 28.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00073814 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.94 or 0.00286422 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005900 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.71 or 0.00104156 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.00 or 0.00746358 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00029878 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00011829 BTC.

Juggernaut Token Profile

Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,325,000 tokens. Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com

Juggernaut Token Trading

