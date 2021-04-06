JUIICE Reaches Market Cap of $278,891.26 (JUI)

JUIICE (CURRENCY:JUI) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 6th. One JUIICE token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JUIICE has a market cap of $278,891.26 and approximately $67.00 worth of JUIICE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, JUIICE has traded 79.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.59 or 0.00066196 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003396 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000087 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000498 BTC.

About JUIICE

JUIICE is a token. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2019. JUIICE’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,600,000,100 tokens. JUIICE’s official website is www.juiice.io . The official message board for JUIICE is www.linkedin.com/company/juiice-ltd . JUIICE’s official Twitter account is @ComJuiice and its Facebook page is accessible here

JUIICE Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUIICE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUIICE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUIICE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

