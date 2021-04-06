JulSwap (JULD) Market Cap Tops $58.19 Million

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 6th. One JulSwap token can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000271 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, JulSwap has traded down 22.5% against the U.S. dollar. JulSwap has a total market capitalization of $58.19 million and approximately $8.75 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00074138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.93 or 0.00289278 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00005916 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.12 or 0.00104659 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $436.66 or 0.00747756 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00030843 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00011634 BTC.

About JulSwap

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 tokens and its circulating supply is 368,145,732 tokens. The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity

JulSwap Token Trading

