Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Trading 8.3% Higher

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) shares traded up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.97 and last traded at $39.94. 112,624 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,038,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.88.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JMIA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Jumia Technologies from $11.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 4.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.24.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JMIA. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 263.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 30.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

