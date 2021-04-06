Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,105,756 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,582 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Juniper Networks worth $24,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,492,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $663,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,161 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,822,378 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $288,632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585,412 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,460,399 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $145,424,000 after purchasing an additional 414,746 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,101,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $137,354,000 after purchasing an additional 956,889 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,990,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,189,000 after purchasing an additional 348,403 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.06.

In other news, SVP Brian Martin sold 46,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,206,946.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,256. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $247,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 62,636 shares of company stock worth $1,610,132 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JNPR stock opened at $25.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $27.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.16.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is 66.12%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

