JUST Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $485.29 Million (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. JUST has a market cap of $340.32 million and approximately $485.29 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUST coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000258 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, JUST has traded up 53.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00073702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.94 or 0.00284009 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00005904 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.06 or 0.00104501 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.01 or 0.00744528 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00030137 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00011769 BTC.

About JUST

JUST’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . The official website for JUST is just.network/# . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

