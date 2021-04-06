JustBet Market Capitalization Reaches $9.46 Million (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 45.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 6th. In the last seven days, JustBet has traded 228.5% higher against the dollar. JustBet has a total market cap of $9.46 million and $1.00 million worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JustBet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.05 or 0.00073733 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.23 or 0.00284688 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00005891 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.68 or 0.00103914 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.44 or 0.00745750 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00030383 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00011586 BTC.

JustBet Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,152,012,180 tokens. JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet . The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet

JustBet Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

