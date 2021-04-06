JustLiquidity Trading 42.3% Lower Over Last Week (JUL)

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. One JustLiquidity token can now be purchased for $95.73 or 0.00165311 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JustLiquidity has a market capitalization of $41.82 million and $7.00 million worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, JustLiquidity has traded 42.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get JustLiquidity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00073626 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $170.01 or 0.00293573 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005515 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.74 or 0.00103168 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $435.80 or 0.00752550 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00029476 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00012015 BTC.

JustLiquidity Profile

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 436,871 tokens. JustLiquidity’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . The official website for JustLiquidity is justliquidity.org

JustLiquidity Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustLiquidity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JustLiquidity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JustLiquidity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JustLiquidity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.