Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KDMN. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Kadmon by 343.1% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 147,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 114,108 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Kadmon by 28.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kadmon by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,887,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,519,000 after purchasing an additional 157,241 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kadmon by 19.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,635,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Kadmon by 655.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 756,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 656,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDMN opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $713.04 million, a P/E ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kadmon has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $5.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.33.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 85.07% and a negative net margin of 768.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kadmon will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

