Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) Trading Down 4.1%

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) shares fell 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.98 and last traded at $3.98. 26,671 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,904,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KDMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kadmon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The firm has a market cap of $685.55 million, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.68.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 85.07% and a negative net margin of 768.36%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KDMN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Kadmon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Kadmon by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 170,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 48,347 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Kadmon during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kadmon by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 27,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Kadmon by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 12,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Kadmon Company Profile (NASDAQ:KDMN)

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

