Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,549.97

Shares of Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,549.97 ($20.25) and last traded at GBX 1,533.77 ($20.04), with a volume of 18512 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,526 ($19.94).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Kainos Group from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,630 ($21.30) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,370.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,240.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The company has a market capitalization of £1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.64.

In related news, insider Paul Gannon sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,335 ($17.44), for a total value of £2,670,000 ($3,488,372.09).

About Kainos Group (LON:KNOS)

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

