Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,549.97

Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,549.97 ($20.25) and last traded at GBX 1,533.77 ($20.04), with a volume of 18512 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,526 ($19.94).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Kainos Group from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,630 ($21.30) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,370.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,240.49.

In related news, insider Paul Gannon sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,335 ($17.44), for a total value of £2,670,000 ($3,488,372.09).

Kainos Group Company Profile (LON:KNOS)

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

