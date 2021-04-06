KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,209,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,008 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.94% of KAR Auction Services worth $22,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,284,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,838,000 after purchasing an additional 473,832 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 415.4% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 3,768,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036,969 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,796,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,050,000 after purchasing an additional 98,611 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the fourth quarter worth about $43,973,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in KAR Auction Services by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 2,143,019 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,882,000 after acquiring an additional 604,120 shares during the period.

NYSE KAR opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $20.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.97.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $529.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.66 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.50%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KAR. Truist lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

