KARMA (KARMA) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $776.00

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded down 95.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. In the last seven days, KARMA has traded down 97.1% against the U.S. dollar. One KARMA token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KARMA has a market cap of $1.41 million and $776.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005458 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000133 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.69 or 0.00101347 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA (KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 tokens. The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars.

