Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 780,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,875 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.06% of Karyopharm Therapeutics worth $12,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 5,145.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

KPTI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

In other Karyopharm Therapeutics news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 9,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $140,810.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 776,452 shares in the company, valued at $11,514,783.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold 14,681 shares of company stock worth $207,959 over the last quarter. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KPTI opened at $11.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.75. The stock has a market cap of $829.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.93. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 221.23% and a negative return on equity of 187.66%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

See Also: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KPTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.