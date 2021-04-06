Katalyo 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.08 Million (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. In the last week, Katalyo has traded up 40.3% against the US dollar. One Katalyo token can currently be bought for $0.86 or 0.00001482 BTC on major exchanges. Katalyo has a total market cap of $9.19 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Katalyo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.60 or 0.00073460 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $158.09 or 0.00272586 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005547 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.11 or 0.00117441 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $442.06 or 0.00762231 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,388.79 or 0.98952805 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00011629 BTC.

Katalyo Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 tokens. Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Katalyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Katalyo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.