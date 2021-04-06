Katalyo Price Up 64.4% Over Last Week (KTLYO)

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. One Katalyo token can currently be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00001736 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Katalyo has traded up 64.4% against the dollar. Katalyo has a total market capitalization of $10.87 million and approximately $500,236.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Katalyo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 31% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00074693 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $171.81 or 0.00293482 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005684 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.08 or 0.00104340 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $451.48 or 0.00771198 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00029551 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00012070 BTC.

About Katalyo

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 tokens. The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com

Katalyo Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Katalyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Katalyo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.