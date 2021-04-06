Kava (KAVA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $24.61 Million

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. During the last week, Kava has traded 33.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Kava coin can now be bought for approximately $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a market cap of $66.12 million and $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.35 or 0.00055380 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.71 or 0.00321367 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00033974 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00013208 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00006567 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Kava Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 coins and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 coins. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs . The official website for Kava is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

