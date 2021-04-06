Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.56

Shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.56 and traded as low as $9.50. Kawasaki Heavy Industries shares last traded at $9.69, with a volume of 2,071 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -88.08 and a beta of 1.30.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Company Profile

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in ship and offshore structure, rolling stock, aerospace systems, energy system and plant engineering, motorcycle and engine, and precision machinery and robot businesses worldwide. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; parts for commercial aircraft; commercial helicopters; missiles/space equipment; jet engines; and aerospace gearboxes.

